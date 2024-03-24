SWR advances arrival of Vijayapura Express at Mangaluru by three hours from April 1

March 24, 2024 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - MANGALURU

Responding to patrons’ demand to revise the timing of Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Express Special, the Railway Ministry has approved a proposal by the South Western Railway to revise the timetable of Train No. 07377 so that it reaches Mangaluru Junction at 9.30 am instead of 12.40 pm from April 1.

The SWR issued a notification to this effect on March 22, while extending the periodicity of the service (Train No. 07377/07378) for another six months from April to September 2024. The Zone did not consider patrons’ repeated demand to make the service a regular one. The service at present runs as a special train, train on demand (ToD), entailing higher fares.

Under the revised timings, Train No. 07377 will leave Vijayapura at 3.30 pm instead of 6.35 pm, Gadag at 7.30 pm instead of 10.35 pm, Hubballi at 9.30 pm instead of 12.05 am, Davanagere at 11.57 pm instead of 2.37 am, Hassan at 3.10 am instead of 6.20 am and Subrahmanya Road at 7.25 am instead of 10.20 am to arrive in Mangaluru Junction at 9.30 am instead of 12.40 pm.

In the return direction however, Train No. 07378 departs Mangaluru Junction at the existing timing of 2.50 pm to reach Vijayapura at 9.35 am the next day. Its arrival timings at Hubballi onward, however, are slightly advanced by about 15 minutes without any change in the arrival timing at Vijayapura. The train arrives at Hubballi at 3.05 am instead of 3.20 am and Gadag at 4.40 am instead of 5.05 am.

Extension to Central

Meanwhile, the Southern Railway has reportedly agreed to the long-pending demand for extending the Vijayapura Express to Mangaluru Central. Patrons from Vijayapura, Hubballi, Mangaluru etc., had been urging the Railways to extend the lone train connecting the northern parts of Karnataka with the coastal city to Mangaluru Central.

With two additional platforms becoming functional at the Central, the Palakkad Division of Southern Railway has assured passenger associations of extending the service by June this year.

