Swollen Vashishti river halts train movement on Konkan Railway network

Vashishti river in Maharashtra on July 22, 2021. Due to heavy rain, water level at the bridge over Vashishti river between Chiplun and Kamathe stations in Ratnagiri region of Maharashtra has risen above the danger level.

MANGALURU

22 July 2021 14:00 IST

Several trains have been stopped at various stations in Maharashtra

Several trains have been detained on the Konkan Railway network in Maharashtra as the Vashishti river is in spate between Kamthe and Chiplun railway stations in Ratnagiri region.

A communique from Konkan Railway Corporation said train services in the region were suspended temporarily as the water level at the Vashishti river bridge was above the danger level.

Train No. 01134 Mangaluru Jn. - Mumbai CSMT Special (departure July 21) was regulated at Kamthe station at 5.17 a.m.

Train No. 02617 Ernakulam - H. Nizamuddin Daily Special (departure July 21) was regulated at Sangameshwar Road station at 7.36 a.m.

Train No. 04695 Kochuveli - Amritsar Weekly Special (departure July 21) was regulated at Ratnagiri station at 7.17 a.m.

Train No. 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Lokmanya Tilak (T), Mumbai (departure July 21) was regulated at Vilavade station at 8.06 a.m.

Train No. 06072 Tirunelveli - Dadar Special (departure July 21) was regulated at Rajapur Road station at 8.24 a.m.

Train No.06001 Thiruvananthapuram Central - H. Nizamuddin Special (departure July 21) was detained at Verna station at 9.06 a.m.