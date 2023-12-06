Swaranand Sangeet Pratishthan to reintroduce all-night Hindustani music festival in Mangaluru

December 06, 2023 10:22 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Swaraanand Sangeet Pratishthan, Mangaluru, will organise an all-night Hindustani music festival in the city on December 16 with an aim to revive the system.

A communique from the pratishthan here said each raga has its designated time for singing in Hindustani classical music, especially nocturnal ragas that evoke a mystical atmosphere. The true essence of these ragas could be experienced by listening to them during their prescribed singing hours.

While all-night music festivals were common in the past, their numbers have dwindled over the years. The pratishthan, with its members, Kavita Shenoy Basty, Damodar Hegde, Bharavi Deraje, Gautam Nayak, Ravikiran Manipal, Divya Dinesh Bhat, and Ramachandra Bhat, plans to organise monthly Hindustani music sessions and 24 such events in the next three years. Local artists will be prominently featured in addition to renowned performers.

The December 16 event will start with the inauguration and felicitation to Pt. Somanath Mardur of Dharwad at 8.30 p.m., who later would render a vocal recital from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. at BEM High School Auditorium, Car Street. This will be followed by harmonium solo by Pt. Sudhir Nayak, Mumbai, 10.15 p.m. to 11.15 p.m.; vocal recital by Apoorva Gokhale and Pallavi Joshi from 11.30 p.m. to 1 a.m.; sarod recital by Abhishek Borker, Pune, from 1.15 a.m. to 2.45 a.m.; vocal recital by Kumar Mardur, Dharwad, from 3.15 a.m. to 4.45 a.m. and vocal recital by Ravikiran Manipal from 5 a.m. to 6.30 a.m.

No free entry

There is, however, no free entry to the general public for the event which is open to pratishthan members. A few passes on chargeable basis will be available till December 12. For details, call Damodar Hegde on Ph.: 9481309610.