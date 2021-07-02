Swapan Kumar Gorai given additional charge as CMD of KIOCL Ltd.

He succeeds M.V. Subba Rao who retired on June 30

Swapan Kumar Gorai, Director (Finance), KIOCL Limited has been assigned additional charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the company, a Union government undertaking.

He succeeds M.V. Subba Rao who retired on June 30.

Mr. Gorai is a Chartered Accountant and holds a PGDBM (Finance & Strategy) from Management Development Institute, Gurugram. He has 33 years of experience working in 11 different large companies. He has handled Finance and Accounts, Human Resource, Information Technology, Law and Board Affairs.

He is with the KIOCL Ltd. for the past four-and-a-half years during which the company has made a turnaround, achieving the highest turnover and profit, according to a KIOCL Ltd. release.