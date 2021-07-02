Mangaluru

Swapan Kumar Gorai given additional charge as CMD of KIOCL Ltd.

KIOCL Limited (representational photo)   | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Swapan Kumar Gorai, Director (Finance), KIOCL Limited has been assigned additional charge as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the company, a Union government undertaking.

He succeeds M.V. Subba Rao who retired on June 30.

Mr. Gorai is a Chartered Accountant and holds a PGDBM (Finance & Strategy) from Management Development Institute, Gurugram. He has 33 years of experience working in 11 different large companies. He has handled Finance and Accounts, Human Resource, Information Technology, Law and Board Affairs.

He is with the KIOCL Ltd. for the past four-and-a-half years during which the company has made a turnaround, achieving the highest turnover and profit, according to a KIOCL Ltd. release.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 2, 2021 11:16:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/swapan-kumar-gorai-given-additional-charge-as-cmd-of-kiocl-ltd/article35091504.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY