‘Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts should reach every mind’

Superintendent of Police with Criminal Investigation Department Ravi D. Channanavar on Wednesday said that the thoughts of Swami Vivekananda should reach every house and every mind so that they become the “Constitution” for everyone to lead their life in the coming days.

He was delivering a motivational address at the birth anniversary celebrations of the saint and National Youth Day event in virtual mode organised by Mangaluru Ramakrsihna Mutt in association with Swami Vivekananda Study Chair of Mangalore University here.

University Vice-Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya said that as the future of the country rests in the hands of the young generation, nation building becomes important through personality development of the young. To achieve this goal, Swami Vivekananda’s thoughts become important, he said.

Mutt president Swami Jitakamanandaji, Swatch Mangaluru convener Swami Ekagamyanandaji, the former MLC Ganesh Karnik and others were present.

Students and teachers from Mangalore University, Nitte (Deemed to be University), Srinivas University, Vivekananda Institutions, Puttur, and others attended the programme through the virtual mode.