Swami Vivekananda was liberal but not a coward: Pratap Chandra Sarangi

Union Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Dairying, Fisheries, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Pratap Chandra Sarangi said here on Sunday that Swami Vivekananda was liberal but not a coward. He wanted India to be spiritually united.

Speaking at the valedictory of three-day Bhava Sangama-Bhaktha Samagama at Ramakrishna Mutt, he said that Vivekananda wanted harmonious co-existence for all in the country. His speeches reflected it.

The Minister said that living for the nation was a mission for him. He wanted all in the country to love India and live for the nation and not for “ourselves”.

He said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had been inspired by Vivekananda in his struggle to free India from the British rule.

N. Vinay Hegde, Chancellor, Nitte Deemed to be University, Swami Jitakamananda, president, Ramakrishna Mutt, and others spoke.

The three-day programme had different sessions on spirituality, health, family life, upanishads, the Ramayana, Vachanas, folk, modern lifestyle, economy and others.