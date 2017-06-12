Swachh Mangaluru kindled public awareness, says Jitakamananda

The Ramakrishna Mission, Mangaluru, has been able to create awareness among the public about Swachh Bharat through its Swachh Mangaluru drives, said mission secretary and Ramakrishna Mutt president Swami Jitakamanandaji on Sunday.

He was speaking at the concluding programme of 400 such programmes under the third phase of Swachh Mangaluru Abhiyan here.

Since the mission got the general public involved in large numbers, it was able to convey the message effectively. The drive, having reached 400 numbers, is being given a break due to the monsoon and would resume in October, he said.

Besides cleanliness drives throughout the city and the suburbs, the mission arranged 30 magic shows by Kudroli Ganesh in different parts of the district thereby effectively reaching the people, the swamiji said. Leadership from participants, effective coordination and greater impulse to work for society made the drives successful, he said.

Ramakrishna Mutt all-India vice-president Gautamanandaji Maharaj, Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLC Ganesh Karnik, Nitte University Chancellor N. Vinay Hegde, MRPL Director (Finance) A.K. Sahoo and others were present.