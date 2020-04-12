Swab collection kiosks donated

The Rotary Club of Mangalore on Saturday donated three COVID-19 swab collection kiosks to the District Government Wenlock Hospital here.

The kiosks were manufactured on a war footing by Maroor’s Aluminium and Interiors at a cost of ₹1.5 lakh, said a release from the club. The facility will reduce the requirement of PPEs for individual healthcare workers and are completely sealed, reducing the contact between patient and paramedics/doctors, the release said.

The kiosks were donated in the presence of DMO Sadashiva, DHO Ramachandra Baiari, RMO Julian Saldanha and other senior specialists of Wenlock Hospital. President of Rotary Club of Mangalore Jathin Attavar, secretary Pramod, community service director Aditya Pai, and past presidents Rajendra Kalbavi, Yatish Baikampady, Dijaraj Nair were present.