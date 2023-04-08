ADVERTISEMENT

SVEEP committee focuses on boosting voter turnout in Udupi booths that registered lower numbers in 2018

April 08, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - MANGALURU

In Kundapura and Byndoor segments, booth level officers visit households in 100 booths with lower voter turnout

The Hindu Bureau

The Election Commission is concentrating on polling booths that registered low turnout in the 2018 assembly elections in Kundapura and Byndoor constituencies, including interior Hallihole village in Byndoor, to increase polling in the ensuing assembly elections. | Photo Credit: ANIL KUMAR SASTRY

The Election Commission of India, through the Udupi district Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) Committee, has planned to increase the voter turnout in the ensuing Assembly elections by focusing on polling booths that had registered lower turnout in the previous elections.

While all the five Assembly segments in Udupi would be covered under this initiative, identification of booths is under progress in Kundapura and Byndoor segments that have a mixed terrain of coastal belt and interior hilly areas. Booth-level officers are entrusted with the work of finding out the reasons for the low turnout after which the Committee would find the solutions to ensure maximum franchise, according to officials involved in the exercise.

A view of the Gram Panchayat Office at Hallihole in Udupi district on Wednesday. file photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

While the Kundapura constituency has 222 polling booths, Byndoor has 246 booths. The Committee has identified one hundred booths each in these constituencies where lower turnout was witnessed in 2018. BLOs making are door-to-door visits to houses under these booths, trying to ascertain the reasons for the lower turnout.

According to S.R. Rashmi, Kundapura Assistant Commissioner and Returning Officer for the constituency, the work of creating awareness among voters is in full swing to ensure that people turn out in large numbers this time, thereby increasing the polling percentage.

BLOs have already visited households under polling booths that witnessed lower turnout rates in interior villages, including Amasebail, Hengavalli, Madamakki and others in Kundapura constituency. In Byndoor constituency, they have visited houses in villages, including Yadamoge, Hallihole, Jadkal, Mudoor, Kalthod and other villages.

