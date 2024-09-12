Suvidha Kendra at Mangaluru GST Taxpayers Facilitation Centre inaugurated

S.K. Narayana Reddy, Commissioner of Central Excise and Central Tax, Mangaluru Commissionerate, inaugurated the Suvidha Kendra at the GST Taxpayers Facilitation Centre, C.R. Building, Attavar, in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Biometric authentication is done at the kendra by capturing photograph of the applicant applying for GST registration along with verification of original documents.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that GST registrants can avail the facilities provided at the centre with an assurance of easy and convenient access.

A release from Gopinath P., Assistant Commissioner, Central Goods & Service Tax (CGST), Mangaluru, said that with the intention to enable ease of doing business the CGST Department presently has a simplified online process on the GST portal for all taxpayer to obtain GST registration.

However, it is seen that a few unscrupulous taxpayers have been taking advantage of the online system to create fake GST registrations to indulge in fraudulent transactions and thereby causing loss to exchequer.

The nefarious practice by a few taxpayers erodes the confidence of genuine taxpayers and affects the tax revenue. This situation has necessitated measures to improve the existing registration process to ensure that only genuine taxpayers can obtain GST registration.

In this connection, the GST Council implemented a biometric based Aadhar authentication in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Puducherry on pilot basis. Based on the success, the project is being rolled out across the country. The CGST and Commercial Taxes Department (CTD), Karnataka, have jointly notified 120 facilitation centres for the purpose of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication.

Biometric based registration involves identifying high-risk applicants based on certain risk parameters and such taxpayers to be directed to go through biometric authentication process at designated GST Suvidha Kendras.

These facilitations centres are set up in both CGST, Bengaluru Zone and CTD Karnataka offices across the State.

