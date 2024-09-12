GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Suvidha Kendra at Mangaluru GST Taxpayers Facilitation Centre inaugurated

Published - September 12, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
S.K. Narayana Reddy, Commissioner of Central Excise and Central Tax, Mangaluru Commissionerate, inaugurating the Suvidha Kendra in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

S.K. Narayana Reddy, Commissioner of Central Excise and Central Tax, Mangaluru Commissionerate, inaugurating the Suvidha Kendra in Mangaluru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

S.K. Narayana Reddy, Commissioner of Central Excise and Central Tax, Mangaluru Commissionerate, inaugurated the Suvidha Kendra at the GST Taxpayers Facilitation Centre, C.R. Building, Attavar, in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Biometric authentication is done at the kendra by capturing photograph of the applicant applying for GST registration along with verification of original documents.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that GST registrants can avail the facilities provided at the centre with an assurance of easy and convenient access.

A release from Gopinath P., Assistant Commissioner, Central Goods & Service Tax (CGST), Mangaluru, said that with the intention to enable ease of doing business the CGST Department presently has a simplified online process on the GST portal for all taxpayer to obtain GST registration.

However, it is seen that a few unscrupulous taxpayers have been taking advantage of the online system to create fake GST registrations to indulge in fraudulent transactions and thereby causing loss to exchequer.

The nefarious practice by a few taxpayers erodes the confidence of genuine taxpayers and affects the tax revenue. This situation has necessitated measures to improve the existing registration process to ensure that only genuine taxpayers can obtain GST registration.

In this connection, the GST Council implemented a biometric based Aadhar authentication in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Puducherry on pilot basis. Based on the success, the project is being rolled out across the country. The CGST and Commercial Taxes Department (CTD), Karnataka, have jointly notified 120 facilitation centres for the purpose of biometric-based Aadhaar authentication.

Biometric based registration involves identifying high-risk applicants based on certain risk parameters and such taxpayers to be directed to go through biometric authentication process at designated GST Suvidha Kendras.

These facilitations centres are set up in both CGST, Bengaluru Zone and CTD Karnataka offices across the State.

Published - September 12, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.