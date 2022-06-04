Sustain values in every sphere of life, says Speaker

Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri speaking at the valedictory function of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mutt in Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lauding the social services of the Ramakrishna Mission, Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said here on Saturday that all should think over sustaining values in every sphere of life.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day diamond jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mutt, he said that the country has made tremendous progress in the past 75 years after attaining Independence. Several institutes and organisations have been contributing to take forward the culture and values of the country to the next generation.

Notwithstanding it the number of hospitals, family courts and police stations are on the rise in the country. Increasing cases of health issues, disputes before family courts and cases in police stations have links with the life style and values being followed by people. Hence there is a need for all to introspect whether there are deviations, he said.

Stating that education sector has been commercialised and Westernised he said that one need to be alert to retain the values which this sector had upheld earlier.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Mangaluru City South, Premananda Shetty, Mayor, K V Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner, Kumara, Chief Executive Officer, Zilla Panchayat, M. Mohan Alva, chairman, Alva’s Education Foundation, Swami Muktidananda, Vishvastharu of Ramakrisha Mutt, Beluru, West Bengal, Swami Goutamananda, vice-president, Ramakrishna Mission, West Bengal and Swami Jitakamananda, president, Ramakrishna Mutt, Mangaluru spoke.