Suspicious bag found at Mangaluru airport

The Bomb Disposal Squad of the Mangaluru city police secured a bag found near the ticket counter of the Mangaluru International Airport on Monday.
According to police, the Central Industrial Security Force personnel noticed the bag and called the police around 9 a.m. The Bomb Diffusion and Disposal Sqaud rushed to the spot and secured the bag.
Further details about the bag are awaited. All flight operations are as per schedule, airport director V.V. Rao said in a statement
