Suspected food poisoning: Over 100 students of City College of Nursing admitted to hospitals in Mangaluru

February 06, 2023 11:54 pm | Updated 11:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

More than 100 students of City College of Nursing, Shakthi Nagar in the city, were admitted to different hospitals here late on Monday after they developed health complications due to suspected food poisoning in the hostels in which they were staying in Shakthi Nagar.

According to Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar, 137 students were admitted to different hospitals. Of them, 52 students were admitted to A.J. Hospital and Research Centre, Kuntikana, 42 students were in Father Muller Hospital, Kankanady, 18 were admitted to KMC Hospital, Ambedkar Circle, 14 in Unity Hospital, Falnir, eight in City Hospital and Research Centre, Kadri, and three students were in Mangala Hospital, Kadri.

The students complained of stomach ache, loose motion, and vomiting, the Police Commissioner told media persons. It is suspected to be a case of food poisoning, he said.

According to Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi Kumar, the district administration was informed about the health complications of students at about 8.30 p.m.

A student outside the City Hospital told The Hindu that the students were uncomfortable since Monday morning. It could be due to the food consumed at the hostels on Sunday night, she said. Students were in panic after they developed health complications.

District Surveillance Officer Jagadish and some senior police officials were at the City Hospital and Research Centre late in the night.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath visited A.J. Hospital and Research Centre to enquire about the health of students.