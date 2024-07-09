Suryakumar Yadav and his wife visit Hosa Mari Gudi at Kaup in Udupi district

Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, who got the winning catch at the recent T20 World Cup finals, said on Tuesday, July 9, that it was the Almighty’s grace that he was there at that spot to get the catch.

“One cannot satisfy everyone. I didn’t touch the boundary line while getting the catch,” he said interacting with reporters at Kaup in Udupi district. Mr. Yadav visited the Sri Hosa Mari Gudi at Kaup along with his wife Devisha Shetty.

Mr. Yadav said the players get trained in catching the ball during their practices. He believes that the Almighty created one such situation for him during the World Cup for which the player was thankful.

He said becoming the team captain was not in his hands. His only goal was to play well for the country. He believes in the fate, the player said. While he was overwhelmed at the World Cup celebrations in Mumbai, the warm welcome extended by people of Kaup touched his heart.

Mr. Yadav said he was at the temple and in Kaup as an ordinary person and not as a celebrity. The concept of celebrity did not come to his mind at all and he would lead the life like a common man. The World Cup was not the entire life, it was a part of it.

The cricketer said he was happy having the darshan of Kaup Mariamma. He would like to attend the consecration of the temple after its Jeernoddhara.

Ms. Devisha Shetty said she was happy visiting the temple. Stating that they had visited Udupi about five years ago, the couple wanted to visit the Kaup temple. Every cricket buff wants Team India to win the World Cup, she said.

Kaup MLA and Hosa Marigudi Temple Development Committee Working president Gurme Suresh Shetty felicitated the couple.

