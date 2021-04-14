Survivor says more fishermen may have been saved

One of the two survivors of the fishing boat tragedy, 37-year-old Velumurugan from Tamil Nadu said here on Wednesday that he cannot say exactly whether the mechanised fishing boat Rabah hit the merchant ship carrying the Singapore flag mv APL Le Havre or the ship hit the boat in the sea near Mangaluru in the early hours of Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the weather was rough and it was raining when the accident took place. The boat had sailed out from Beypore, Kozhikode, at about 10 p.m. on April 11.

“As there was no catch we went deep into the sea to spread the net. The crew of the boat went to sleep one by one after spreading the net. Only the red, green and white lights were on. Alexander Syrang (whose body has been recovered) was piloting the boat,” he said and added that he (Velumurugan) went to sleep near the piloting place.

“I woke up when there was huge sound. I saw in front of my eyes a dark rock like object. I thought we have hit a huge rock and Syrang was trying to turn the boat but the boat capsized immediately,” the survivor said and added that he held on to one portion of the boat. After some time, a ship approached the place and rescued him and another survivor Sunil Das from West Bengal by throwing a rope at them.

Velumurugan said that if the personnel in the ship had made some more efforts, more lives could have been saved as some were under the boat. “I was in shock and for a moment did not realise what was happening,” he said.

However, the other survivor Sunil Das maintained that it was the merchant ship that hit the fishing boat.

Meanwhile, owner of the boat Mamentakathu Jaffar of Beypore reached Mangaluru to file a case and also join in in the relief operations.