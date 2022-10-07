Surveyor sentenced to over three years in jail

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 07, 2022 23:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge, B.B. Jakati, on Friday, sentenced Mahadeva Nayak, a surveyor from Puttur, to more than three years of imprisonment on finding him guilty of demanding ₹6,000 as bribe.

According to the chargesheet, Nayak, on March 15, 2014, demanded ₹6,000 from G. Ankitha for preparing sketch of the land as per the application for survey filed by her father Krishnappa. The chargesheet was filed by the then Lokaykukta Police Inspector S. Vijay Prasad on November 16, 2015.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The judge on Friday sentenced Nayak to 39 months of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 for the offence punishable under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act. The judge said Nayak will undergo additional imprisonment of three months if he fails to deposit the fine amount.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app