Mangaluru

Surveyor sentenced to over three years in jail

The 3rd Additional District and Sessions Judge, B.B. Jakati, on Friday, sentenced Mahadeva Nayak, a surveyor from Puttur, to more than three years of imprisonment on finding him guilty of demanding ₹6,000 as bribe.

According to the chargesheet, Nayak, on March 15, 2014, demanded ₹6,000 from G. Ankitha for preparing sketch of the land as per the application for survey filed by her father Krishnappa. The chargesheet was filed by the then Lokaykukta Police Inspector S. Vijay Prasad on November 16, 2015.

The judge on Friday sentenced Nayak to 39 months of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 for the offence punishable under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act. The judge said Nayak will undergo additional imprisonment of three months if he fails to deposit the fine amount.


