January 04, 2024 07:29 am | Updated 07:29 am IST - Mangaluru

Madilu Education and Rural Development Society, a Mysuru-based non government organisation, will conduct a survey to identify those who lacked night shelter in the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City Corporation, from January 4 to January 10.

The survey will be conducted for the corporation from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., a release from the corporation said.