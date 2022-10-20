Survey for building fisheries harbour in Ankola under way

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 20, 2022 19:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation Theertarama ​speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday. ​ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman of Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) A.V. Theertarama said here on Wednesday that a feasibility survey has been taken up on a proposal to construct a fisheries harbour in Ankola of Uttara Kannada.

Addressing presspersons, he said that the construction work might require ₹6 crore. The fisheries port in Karwar is being re-developed at a cost of ₹250 crore, he added.

The corporation chairman said that 300 two-wheelers/three-wheelers will be handed over to the beneficiaries of Matsyavahini Scheme in the State soon. These vehicles are meant for transportation/sale of fish in rural areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the government is encouraging inland fisheries as marine fish production has come down. The government extends up to ₹2 lakh loan for taking up inland fish culture. It distributes 250 fingerlings to such fish farmers free.

The government is contemplating arranging loan for fishermen through cooperative societies, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said that the government gives ₹11 lakh compensation to the family of fishermen who die while on duty.

The government also gives up to ₹50,000 as loan to fisherwomen at zero rate of interest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app