Survey for building fisheries harbour in Ankola under way

Chairman of Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation Theertarama ​speaking at a press conference in Mangaluru on Thursday. ​ | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Chairman of Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation (KFDC) A.V. Theertarama said here on Wednesday that a feasibility survey has been taken up on a proposal to construct a fisheries harbour in Ankola of Uttara Kannada.

Addressing presspersons, he said that the construction work might require ₹6 crore. The fisheries port in Karwar is being re-developed at a cost of ₹250 crore, he added.

The corporation chairman said that 300 two-wheelers/three-wheelers will be handed over to the beneficiaries of Matsyavahini Scheme in the State soon. These vehicles are meant for transportation/sale of fish in rural areas.

He said that the government is encouraging inland fisheries as marine fish production has come down. The government extends up to ₹2 lakh loan for taking up inland fish culture. It distributes 250 fingerlings to such fish farmers free.

The government is contemplating arranging loan for fishermen through cooperative societies, he said.

He said that the government gives ₹11 lakh compensation to the family of fishermen who die while on duty.

The government also gives up to ₹50,000 as loan to fisherwomen at zero rate of interest.