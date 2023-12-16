Surprise visits will be made to govt. offices and cases will be booked for dereliction in duty, says B.S. Patil

December 16, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

While asking district officers and officers of Mangaluru City Corporation to improve their working style and be more responsive to people’s needs, Lokayukta B.S. Patil on Saturday, December 16, said the Lokaykta police will make surprise visits to government offices and book cases if there are instances of dereliction of duty and maladministration.

During the meeting regarding 75 complaints related to different departments of Dakshina Kannada district pending before the Lokayukta institution, Mr. Patil turned to tahsildars of the district and said the common complaint against revenue officers was the time taken for change of Khata. The revenue officers are also accused of delay in writing orders and grant of pensions.

“Fix targets to your officers and regularly evaluate their work. Our officers will carry out surprise visits and book cases against those found at fault,” Mr. Patil said.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Health and Family Welfare Officer H.R. Thimmaiah said the posts of medical officers were vacant in 16 primary health centres. As many as 24 posts of specialists were also vacant in Taluk Hospitals and Community Health Centres. To overcome the shortage of staff, the district administration has tied up with a local medical college to provide all health services at urban primary health centre in Ullal.

Appreciating services being provided at the Government Lady Goschen Maternity Hospital and Government Wenlock Hospital, Lokayukta Mr. Patil said vacancies of posts should not come in the way of the delivery of health services. “Make optimal use of the available staff and give good care to poor patients,” he said.

Surveyors, he said, have been found delaying surveying work. Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan said a special drive was being conducted to clear pending applications for the survey. “As there is a shortage of survey staff, we have asked the government for deputing survey staff for the special drive,” Mr. Muhilan said.

Expressing concern over the rampant violation of building norms, Mr. Patil directed C.L. Anand, MCC commissioner, to take steps for initiating action for violation at the time of foundation of buildings..

To the query by Mr. Patil about food, maintenance, and other issues relating to hostels of Social Welfare, Backward Class Welfare and Tribal Welfare Departments, Mr. Muhilan said a taluk-level officer has been assigned to look at each government hostel. “We have initiated changes in the system, which would usher in positive changes in the hostels,” Mr. Muhilan said.

Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K. Anandh, Deputy Conservator of Forest Anthony S. Mariyappa, Lokayukta Police Superintendent of Police C.A. Simon, participated in the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.