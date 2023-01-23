Surjewala will visit Mangaluru again to chalk out more welfare programmes: Vinay Kumar Sorake

January 23, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Urban Development Minister and the Congress leader Vinay Kumar Sorake said on Monday that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala will hold a meeting of party leaders in Mangaluru on January 25 to chalk out more coastal region specific welfare programmes before going for the next Assembly elections.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi, Mr. Sorake, also a former Member of Parliament, said that the party MLAs, former MLAs, party leaders from Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Uttara Kannada will participate in the meeting.

In addition to the ‘10 point charter’ for coastal Karnataka announced by the party during its Praja Dhwani Yatra in Mangaluru on Sunday, more welfare schemes will be chalked out by Mr. Surjewala in consultation with local party leaders, he said.

Mr. Sorake said that more schemes for health and education sectors will be announced in the days to come.

The former Minister said that dredging will be started in fisheries ports at Mangaluru, Malpe and Gangolli within six months if the Congress comes back to power in the State. Dredging has not been done in these harbours for several years and as a result many mishaps have happened, he said, adding that the party will also focus on the welfare of microscopic communities like sculptors, potters, weavers and other Backward Classes.

He said that the thrust of the party will be on employment creation, development of tourism and creating investment opportunities in the coastal region.

The party will begin door-to-door campaigns in the coastal region from February seeking the support of the people in the next election, he said. Leader of the Opposition B.K. Hariprasad had announced the 10 point charter or ‘ dasa sankalp’ on Sunday which said that the the Coastal Development Authority will be made a statutory body with an annual budgetary allocation of ₹2,500 crore.