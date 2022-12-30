HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surging number of criminal cases is a cause for concern, says Supreme Court judge

Justice Nazeer said that 95% of the cases registered by police end up in acquittals and it meant that charge-sheets are not being filed properly before the court

December 30, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
S. Abdul Nazeer, Justice of Supreme Court, laid foundation stone for Annexe court complex in Udupi on December 30.

S. Abdul Nazeer, Justice of Supreme Court, laid foundation stone for Annexe court complex in Udupi on December 30. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Supreme Court Judge Justice S. Abdul Nazeer said on Friday that surging number of criminal cases in the country is a cause for concern.

Speaking at a function in Udupi after laying the foundation stone for constructing a new annex court complex, he said that more the number of criminal cases meant an increasing number of people are taking law into their hands. Accident cases may also have been included in the list of criminal cases. But, criminal cases surpassing the number civil cases is not a healthy trend for a society.

Justice Nazeer said that 95% of the cases registered by police end up in acquittals and it meant that charge-sheets are not being filed properly before the court.

“Entangling a person in a criminal case and then acquitting the same person after five or 10 years is itself becoming a punishment which is unknown to the criminal justice system. The process in the legal system should not have been a punishment, but it is a reality.’’ No one should suffer because of wrong interpretations in the judicial system, he said. The Judge asked the police officers to conduct proper investigation before filing the charge-sheet before the court. When many FIRs are registered and if the corresponding number of charge-sheets are not filed by the police before the court, this would mean unnecessary torment for the accused person. The process itself in the legal system should not be a punishment, he said.

Justice Nazeer said that police have no authority to settle civil disputes in police stations as it has become a trend now.

S. Abdul Nazeer, Justice of Supreme Court, inaugurated Senior division court complex along with BAR association building, in Moodbidri on December 30.

S. Abdul Nazeer, Justice of Supreme Court, inaugurated Senior division court complex along with BAR association building, in Moodbidri on December 30. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Later, he inaugurated a new building of Moodbidri Bar Association and buildings of Senior Civil and JMFC courts in Moodbidri.

Justice Prasanna B. Varale, Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court, Justice B. Veerappa. Justice S.G. Pandit, Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur, Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty, Justice C.M. Joshi, Justice T.G. Shivahankare Gowda, Judges, Karnataka High Court were present.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.