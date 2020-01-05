Surfing Swami dead at 76

Mangaluru

Surfing Swami, alias Swami Narasingha, (76), a pioneer of surfing in Mangaluru and other parts of the country, died near Mysuru on Thursday.

Swami - an early member of North Florida’s first surf club North Oceanside – was the founder of Mantra Surf Club in Mulky near here in 2004.

Through this club he trained many youngsters from the region in surfing.

He combined surfing training sessions with yoga, and other meditation techniques.

Among those trained under him include Tanvi Jagadeesh, a young surfing prodigy, who is creating waves in surfing on the international circuit, said a release from Mantra Surf Club.

Swami also founded the Surfing Swami Foundation.

Surfing Federation of India President and head instructor at Mantra Surf Club Kishore Kumar, who is among the first generation of surfers trained by Swami, said the untimely demise of their leader has left a great void in their lives.

Swami’s legacy will be honoured and continued by all his followers and well-wishers at Mantra Surf Club and Surfing Swami Foundation, he added.

