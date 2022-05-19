Surfing competition in Mangaluru on Sunday

A file photo of children participating in a surfing competition at Panambur beach near Mangaluru, in coastal Karnataka.

May 19, 2022 00:17 IST

Surfing Swami Foundation has announced that the third edition of the “BOLAS MANTRA GROM SEARCH 2022” surfing competition will be held on Panambur beach near Mangaluru on Sunday May 22.

A release here said that 25 children, girls as well as boys, will take part in the competition. Many athletes who were trained under the Surfing Swami Foundations have competed and won medals at international and national level surfing competitions.

The aim of the competition is to identify and nurture young talented athletes under the guidance of Surfing Swami Foundation. The best performing athletes will be selected to compete in the upcoming national level “Indian Open of Surfing” competition.

The foundation has trained over 15 athletes in the last few years. Athletes under the foundation’s training programme are provided with professional surfing boards and scholarships. They have been undergoing training in week-end training camps.

This comes one week ahead of the biggest national surfing competition in India, “Indian Open of Surfing”, which is being held from May 27 to May 29 on Panambur Beach.

Bolas Dryfruits & Nuts is the title sponsor for the competition, while Mantra Surf Club, Adventure Worx and Thunder Monkey Surf Gear are supporting the event.