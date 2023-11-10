Surface temperature of Mangaluru increased by five degrees celsius in a decade: Tree Count Report of Nitte Deemed to be University

November 10, 2023 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The decrease in the number of trees has led to an increase in the surface temperature in Mangaluru by nearly five degrees celsius between 2014 and 2022, according to the ‘Tree Count Report-Mangaluru 2023’ brought out by Nitte (Deemed to be) University Centre for Science Education and Research (NUCSER).

The increase in the surface temperature is among the observations made in the report that was released by Nitte (Deemed to be University) Vice Chancellor M.S. Moodithaya during the World Urbanism Day function held at the university’s Paneer campus in Mangaluru on Friday.

The report is the product of a year-long count of 19,171 trees on the roadside in 50 wards (Ward No. 11 to 60) of Mangaluru, which started in November 2022. It was led by NUCSER Deputy Director Smitha Hegde, who is also Chief Coordinator of Sustainable Development Goals of the university. U. Rathan Kumar, architect Shreeya Deosant of Nitte Institute of Architecture (NIA) and over 50 students of Nitte, St. Joseph Engineering College and Alvas Institute of Engineering and Technology, were involved in the exercise.

Of 60 wards under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru City Corporation, the university selected 50 for the study. Only roadside trees were manually counted and trees on the private properties were not. The green cover on the private land was assessed using high intensity satellite images, according to Ms. Hegde.

The report points out that the average temperature of the city has risen from 32.2°C in 2014 to 32.95°C in 2022. The highest temperature was recorded at 42°C in 2014 while it was 47°C in 2022.

As much as 35.66% of the green cover in the city is on the private properties, while only 6.24% is on public property, the report said.

The Panambur ward leads among the wards with 2,532 trees, which accounts for 5% of the green cover on public land in wards. The next is Derebail East ward which has 1,161 trees, which accounts to 6.31% of green cover on the public land. Among the wards with less number trees include Bajal and Hoige Bazar wards, which were found with 1 tree each on the public land. Kudroli ward was found with 6 trees, while Kavoor and Bunder wards were found with 8 trees each.

With respect to overall tree cover (both in private and public properties), Padavu (East) ward tops with 64.8%, followed by Alape (north) ward at 64.66%. The Bunder ward has the least overall tree coverage of 8.71%, followed by Kudroli ward (10.69%) and Hoigebazar ward (12.83%).

Recent road widening and other development works for which trees have been removed led to increase in the land surface temperature. Derebail North ward has seen increase of 2.36°C in March 2022, compared to the temperature in March 2014. Similarly, Kambala ward has witnessed increase of 2.24°C.

Increase in the green cover has led to wards getting cooler. The Thiruvail ward has seen a decrease in average temperature by 1.49°C, while Bajal ward has seen decrease of 1.3°C.

Expressing the need to preserve and expand green cover, Ms. Hegde said the report indicates that the city is turning into an urban heat island. “We need to collectively work towards restoring the green cover,” she said.

NUCSER Director Anirban Chakraborty, Director of Nitte Institute of Architecture Vinod Aranha, Dean D’Cruz, Principal Architect, Mozaic, Goa, were present at the release of the report.

