Surf Life Saving School coming up in city

Partha Varanashi and other trainers of Surflife Saving (India) during an orientation programme about surf life saving and other life saving skills for visitors on Tannirbhavi beach in Mangaluru.

MANGALURU

20 October 2020 00:40 IST

It is about teaching sea swimming skills and using them for rescuing people

Giving impetus to training youth in surf life saving skill, the Dakshina Kannada district administration will set up a Surf Life Saving School at the second entrance to Tannirbhavi beach here.

Surf life saving is about teaching sea swimming skills and using them for rescuing people.

Setting up a Surf Life Saving School was among the steps proposed by the State Tourism Department to improving facilities at Tannirbhavi, Sasihitlu and other beaches in the State in 2017. The then Tourism Minister Priyank M. Kharge had sanctioned ₹ 5 crore for the school.

“The Surf Life Saving School will come up shortly,” Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra told The Hindu.

Recently, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty chaired a meeting in which the school project was discussed. “Instead of a concrete structure, we have proposed to use metallic and other material for building a green building in the green canopy of the beach. The design is being finalised. The work is likely to start in a week’s time,” he said.

Mr. Rajendra added that he is working with Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar and other stakeholders in further improving tourism facilities in the city. “There is now a healthy competition in the region to secure Blue Flag certification (for beaches),” he said.

Swimming coach Partha Varanashi, Director of Surflife Saving (India), which is affiliated to Rashtriya Life Saving Society (India), who proposed the surf life saving school, said that having the school will help in conducting life saving skill training on a regular basis.

“Cyclones are increasing year after year. We need one member from each family in the city to be trained in this skill that familiarises people with water,” he said.

Since the start of its operation in 2013, Surflife Saving (India) has trained 38 people in surf life saving at Tannirbhavi of which six have taken part in international surf life saving competitions. It trained 200 children in Udupi and 300 youths in Karwar in 2016.

From October, Surflife Saving (India) is conducting one-hour training sessions on the Tannirbhavi beach starting at 7.30 a.m. on Sundays. Apart from him, bronze-level trainers Nirup Kotian and Srikrishna and Rohit P., Anish Panambur, Yagnesh Bengre, Dixit R. are conducting the training sessions, he said.