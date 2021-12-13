Surf boards and accessories provided to youth

The Surfing Swami Foundation, Mulki, on Sunday distributed 10 full sets of surf boards and accessories to 10 girls and boys.

The ₹5 lakh worth of boards and accessories were provided to the foundation by Karnataka State Minerals Corporation Ltd., as a part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

New Mangalore Port Trust Chairman A.V. Ramana handed over the boards and accessories to the beneficiaries at a programme.

The foundation conducts free training and provides equipment and scholarships for over 25 children in training in surfing, being a lifeguard, a surf instructor, and stand up paddling from less privileged sections of the society

Through these programmes, the foundation intends to harness skill development and scout new talents along the coast of Karnataka.

The foundation has been carrying such programmes for over a decade and has produced international and national level surfing and stand-up paddling champions.

Foundation Directors Dhananjay Shetty, Gaurav Hegde, Shamanth Kumar and Kiran Kumar, and Surfing Federation of India Vice President Rammohan Paranjape were present.

Those interested in taking up surfing and stand up paddling as a career may contact surfingfoundation@gmail.com or call 70224 08328, 83103 84842, said the Foundation in a release here.