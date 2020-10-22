Surendra Bantwal murdered

Financer-turned-actor Surendra Bantwal (39) was found murdered in his apartment at Bandaribettu in BC Road on Wednesday.

The police said that Surendra Bantwal was in the apartment with his friends on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, his family members called him on his mobile phone. When he did not answer the calls made repeatedly, the family members informed the police and rushed to the house. Surendra Bantwal was found dead on the sofa in the hall. He had been hacked to death, the police said. The police have launched a search for Surendra Bantwal’s friends and also others who visited the apartment on Tuesday. Surendra Bantwal was into lending money to people. He acted in the Tulu film “Chaali Polilu”. Surendra Bantwal had been accused of flashing a sword at some BJP activists two years ago.