Surathkal toll plaza issue: Kateel condemns issuance of notices to activists late at night

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 16, 2022 23:42 IST

Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said on Sunday that there was no need for the city police to serve notices to the activists of Tollgate Virodhi Horta Samithi by visiting their houses during night hours on Saturday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Kateel said the activists are not criminals. “They are people who have concern for the district. They should have been called for a meeting. There was no need to issue notices to them. It is a mistake by the officers concerned,” he said.

Mr. Kateel said there were technical issues related to the merger of Surathkal toll plaza with toll plaza in Hejamady. “The NHAI is working it out and they have sought 15 days to resolve it. I and (Mangaluru City North) MLA Y. Bharath Shetty request agitators to call off the agitation on October 18 and give NHAI the required time.”

Democratic values threatened

By issuing notices to activists late on Saturday night and by asking them to submit a bond of ₹2 lakh, the city police have not just threatened the activists but also threatened the cherished democratic values of the country, said former Mangaluru City South MLA J.R. Lobo.

In a statement on Sunday, Mr. Lobo said that the activists are fighting for the cause of the people. The Toll Gate Virodhi Samiti is voicing concerns of people and this is not a communal fight, which would warrant strict action..

Mr. Lobo said the Supreme Court has clearly laid down that issuance of such notices should not be issued in the night. When there are also clear orders of the government in this regard, it is strange to see Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar allowing these orders to be transgressed. Karnataka government and Mr. Kumar should give detailed explanation for this transgression.  

Condemning the act of city police, District spokesperson of Janata Dal (Secular) Sushil Noronha said that the act is an indication of careless attitude of State and Central Governments to issues concerning people. Mr. Noronha said for the past six years Samiti has been fighting for closure of the toll plaza. The Central and State Government have so far failed to take effective action. 

