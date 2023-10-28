Surathkal resident loses ₹1.76 lakh

October 28, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 07:55 am IST - MANGALURU

A resident of Surathkal lost ₹1.76 lakh to a link related to online class he received through Telegram app.

In the complaint filed at the Surathkal police station, the complainant said he was searching for online class on Google. On October 18, he received a link related to an online class through Telegram app from one Vyas using the number +447541244922. After seeing reviews related to the link, he transferred a total of ₹76,000 till October 24. He had received the message that the amount will be returned after the end of classes.

When he contacted the fraudster following failure to get back the money, the complainant was told that his account is frozen and he needs to pay ₹55,000 to activate it. Further, he was asked to pay ₹15,000 and ₹30,000, the complainant said.

