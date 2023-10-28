HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surathkal resident loses ₹1.76 lakh

October 28, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:20 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A resident of Surathkal lost ₹1.76 lakh to a link related to online class he received through Telegram app.

In the complaint filed at the Surathkal police station, the complainant said he was searching for online class on Google. On October 18, he received a link related to an online class through Telegram app from one Vyas using the number +447541244922. After seeing reviews related to the link, he transferred a total of ₹76,000 till October 24. He had received the message that the amount will be returned after the end of classes.

When he contacted the fraudster following failure to get back the money, the complainant was told that his account is frozen and he needs to pay ₹55,000 to activate it. Further, he was asked to pay ₹15,000 and ₹30,000, the complainant said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.