Surathkal Light House to be made a tourist attraction

Ministry of Shipping clears improvement project based on MP’s request

The Ministry of Shipping has proposed to develop the Surathkal Light House, off Mangaluru, as a tourist destination by improving amenities and facilities, according to Minister of State for Shipping (Independent Charge) Mansukh L. Mandaviya.

In a letter to Dakshina Kannada MP and State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel last week, Mr. Mandaviya has said that the Directorate General of Lighthouse and Lightships has finalised the architectural design for the improvement project, Mr. Kateel said in a statement here on Friday.

The MP had written to the Minister in August last regarding the development of the lighthouse.

Mr. Mandaviya said that the development project involves several works. The lighthouse would get a capsule lift to facilitate the movement of tourists to the top of the structure. There would also be a connecting bridge from the ground to the lift.

A public entry gate, a security cabin and a ticketing counter would be provided under the project. The ground floor of the existing building would be converted into a gallery, while the lighthouse operations would be shifted to the first floor, Mr. Mandaviya said.

The surroundings of the lighthouse would witness landscaping, hardscaping and lighting besides getting a play area for children. A proper approach from the lighthouse to the beach too would be provided under the improvement project.

Thanking the Ministry for proposing the improvement project, Mr. Kateel said that the lighthouse, already a landmark in Mangaluru, would attract more number of people once the improvement project was completed. He recalled that the structure was built between 1969 and 1972 atop a huge rock close to the Sadashiva Mahaganapathi Temple.

The lighthouse beach, also called NITK beach, attracts thousands of visitors during the weekends because of the shallow and relatively safe waters. However, not many people visit the lighthouse because of the absence of facilities.