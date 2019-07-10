Surathkal Inspector suspended

Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil has suspended Surathkal Police Inspector Ramakrishna on the charge of failing to control sale of narcotic drugs in his police station limits.
Mr. Ramakrishna has also been accused of not registering a case against a cooperative society accused of defrauding investors. Mr. Patil on Monday passed the suspension order against Mr. Ramakrishna, pending a department inquiry.
Inspector of Economic and Narcotic Crime Police Station has been asked to hold additional charge of Surathkal Police Station.
