Supporters of Cong. party ticket aspirant seek change of candidature in Sullia constituency

March 26, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the Congress announcing its candidates for five of eight Assembly constituencies in Dakshina Kannada, dissident activities within the party cropped up in Sullia segment on Sunday, March 26, with the supporters of H.M. Nanda Kumar, an aspirant for the party ticket, holding two meetings opposing the candidature of G. Krishnappa.

The supporters of Mr. Kumar held meetings in Sullia and Kadaba and decided to meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) president M. Mallikarjuna Kharge, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D.K. Shivakumar and former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah to urge them to modify the candidature. They decided to demand the party to field Mr. Kumar from the constituency to take on the BJP which they said effectively.

Reports mentioned that the speakers at the meeting in Sullia were unhappy with Sullia Block Congress Committee for not ensuring Mr. Kumar receiving the party ticket. Some of them said that Mr. Kumar has been socialising with the people since past four years by helping people and strengthening the party from grass-root level. He had also helped people during the pandemic.

They maintained that the party activists were for fielding Mr. Kumar from the constituency. A supporter K. Gokuldas said in Sullia that the candidature of Mr. Krishnappa has been announced without consulting the party workers either by the Sullia Block Congress Committee or by the District Congress Committee. The booth-level workers have not been consulted, he claimed.

Some of them said that the supporters of Mr. Kumar will remain neutral during the campaign without involving the party activities. The party should issue ticket to the winning candidate, they said.

Bhavanishankar Kalmadkka said that Sullia does not have a Congress MLA since past 35 years and hence, the upcoming election will be crucial for the party to snatch the seat from BJP.

The meeting in Kadaba was held in Anugraha Sabha Bhavan while in Sullia it was held at Sullia Yuvajana Samyukta Mandali Sabha Bhavan.