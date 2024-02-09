Support PMEGP beneficiaries on priority, Udupi Zilla Panchayat CEO tells banks

February 09, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

Udupi District Zilla Panchayat CEO Prateek Bayal on Friday,asked banks to render immediate financial assistance to applicants selected under Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme and recommended by the Industries Department.

Chairing the Udupi District Level Review Committee and District Consultative Committee meetings for Banking Development under the Lead Bank Scheme in Manipal, he noted that banks have lent ₹40.18 crore to 173 beneficiaries for employment creation. Remaining applications should be disposed off on priority basis and eligible entrepreneurs should be distributed subsidy, he said.

Mr. Bayal said banks have achieved 138% target in PM-SVAAnidhi by lending loan to 4,462 street vendors against the target of 2,819 beneficiaries in the first phase. The district thus stood first in the entire State. As against the target of 2,101 in the second phase, 2,504 beneficiaries already got the loan. He asked banks to extend loan to the remaining 390 applicants thereby helping the district to retain the first place.

The CEO said the vulnerable section was given a ₹2,661 crore loan under the special scheme. Students were given a ₹545 crore education loan and the housing sector was given a ₹2,015 crore loan. Mr. Bayal congratulated banks, government officials and other stakeholders for making the Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra a success of the Union government in 155 gram panchayats and 11 urban local bodies of the district.

Canara Bank Regional Manager Sheeba Shehajahan said the credit to deposit ratio of banks had improved by 1.62% reaching 48.41% compared to last year, indicating better utilisation of banks’ financial resources. Banks in the district had a turnover of ₹56,191 crore with 12.19% increase in credit lending, she said and thanked all banks for their role in improving the economic condition in the district.

District lead bank manager P.M. Pinjara and others were present.