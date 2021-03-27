Support comes for Pejawar Mutt seer’s stand on marriage

‘It will only help uphold values’

Backing a recent statement of Udupi Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, that Brahmin women should marry only within the community, the Paryaya seer of Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt who is also the swamiji of Admar Mutt, Ishapriya Tirtha, said on Friday that it [advice] would only help uphold a system and values practised by the elders.

Addressing presspersons in Udupi, the Admar Mutt seer said that children should not hurt their parents in their old age.

It is in this context that the Pejavar seer had said that Brahmin women should keep away from inter-caste marriage.

Going against the wish of parents is not right. “Following the ethos set out by the elders will make good for society,” he said.

The Admar Mutt seer said that some youths ignore their families during their marriage by taking their own decision.

This affects family life. Parents have the right to stop their children, if [they are] found going on the wrong path in life.

“At times, a decision taken in a hurry ends in disaster. The younger generation should be careful while taking decisions,” he said, supporting the statement of Pejawar seer who is also one of the trustees of Sri Ramjanmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The Admar Mutt seer said that the Pejavar seer’s statement has been blown out of proportion and out of context.

He [the Pejawar seer] has great concern for society.

The Pejawar seer’s recent statement is being discussed widely on social media.