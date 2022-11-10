Superintending engineer sentenced to imprisonment in disproportionate assets case

N. Narasimharaju, presently working as Superintending Engineer with Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department in Bengaluru, sentenced to three years and six months of simple imprisonment with ₹25 lakh fine. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A Lokayoukta Special Court has sentenced N. Narasimharaju, presently working as Superintending Engineer with Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Department in Bengaluru, to three years and six months of simple imprisonment with ₹25 lakh fine after convicting him for the offence of possessing assets disproportionate to known sources of income on Thursday, November 10, in Mangaluru.

The Mangaluru Lokayukta police had booked the case on March 24, 2010 against Narasimharaju, a resident of Devanahalli Town, when he was working as an Executive Engineer with Public Works Department, Planning Division, in Mangaluru. Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Sadananda M. Varnekar had lodged the complaint while Dy. SP Vittaldas Pai had launched the prosecution. Third Additonal District and Sessions Judge and the Special Judge for Lokayukta cases B.B. Jakathi had earlier convicted him for the offence and pronounced the sentence on Thursday, said K. Lakshmi Ganesh, Lokayukta Superintendent Police in Mangaluru in a release.

A trap case registered against Narasimharaju on September 8, 2009, is under trial, he added.