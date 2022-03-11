Sunil Kumar to launch drive in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister V. Sunil Kumar will launch the “Revenue records on the doorsteps” programme of the State Government at Padumarnadu village in Moodbidri taluk on Saturday.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will launch the State-wide project in Chikkaballapur district at 11 a.m. The deliverables include RTC, revenue sketches, income and caste certificates for farmers.

Jurisdictional MLAs will launch the programme in one village under their respective constituencies. The villages identified are Kolambe in Gurupura Hobli, Mangaluru taluk; Konaje in Ullal Hobli, Ullal taluk; Pavanje in Mulki taluk; Ammunje in Panemangaluru Hobli, Bantwal taluk; Aryapu in Puttur Hobli of Puttur taluk, 102 Nekkiladi in Kadaba Hobli of Kadaba taluk, Kudyadi in Venur Hobli, Belthangady taluk, and Aranthodu in Kasba Hobli, Sullia taluk.

The district administration has planned to distribute the records in 422 villages covering 17 hoblis in seven taluks. Among the records include 2.10 lakh RTCs, 2.80 lakh caste and income certificates.

The records will be sent to the respective taluk offices by March 21. If the officials are not able to distribute the records on the doorsteps of some farmers due to printing issues, such farmers will be given away the records at the respective gram panchayats between March 21 and March 26, a statement from the district administration said.

In all, 17 revenue inspectors, 257 village accountants and 345 village assistants will be on duty for distributing the records, the statement said.