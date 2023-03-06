Sunil Kumar lays foundation stone for textile park at Nitte

March 06, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - MANGALURU

Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar recently laid the foundation stone for a textile park that was announced in the 2020-21 Budget by then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa at Nitte in Karkala taluk.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kumar said the park would come into existence in about seven months at an estimated cost of ₹20 crore. The park, the Minister said, would create lot more employment opportunities for the local population.

Officials said though the announcement was made in 2020-21, the park did not materialise because of the non-availability of suitable land, at least 15 acres. Initial attempts to set up the park at Miyar near Karkala and Chara near Hebri were not successful due to issues of forest clearance. Finally, suitable land was identified at Nitte, close to Karkala town.

They said besides providing direct employment, the park would also create indirect employment jobs with small ginning mills, spread across the district, witnessing increased orders for cotton fibre. More such mills could be started, particularly under the cooperative sector.

Officials said basic requirements, including approach road, compound wall, water facility, anganwadi, accommodation etc., would be provided shortly. If individual entrepreneurs or a special purpose vehicle develops the park, the government provides them subsidy at the already determined rates, they said.