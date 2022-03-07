Summer showers expected this week

With the weather largely remaining dry during this week starting Sunday across Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, isolated showers are expected on March 10 and 11 in the two districts.

According to India Meteorological Department, dry weather is likely to prevail across the State till Monday morning. For the next 48 hours, dry weather will prevail over Coastal Karnataka and North Interior Karnataka, while rain/thundershowers are likely to occur at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka.

Karwar recorded the highest maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius and Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 14.3 degrees Celsius, the department said in a report.