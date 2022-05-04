Summer schedule at MIA offers many travel options to tourists

The summer schedule is giving passengers a lot of travel options both domestically and internationally. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

May 04, 2022 00:17 IST

The summer schedule introduced by airlines out of Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) from March 28 has been offering passengers a lot of travel options, both in domestic and international sectors even as the passenger footfall has witnessed an increase in the last 10 days, the airport said.

Passengers in the last 10 days at MIA confirm the increasing trend for both business and pleasure travel. MIA on May 1 recorded a passenger footfall of 6,231 with 50 flight movements – domestic and international. On April 30, MIA recorded passenger footfall of 5,942 with 40 movements. These numbers have hovered above 4,750 since April 24. Flight movements at 36 on April 25 and 29 were the least, said a release.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Places, including Guwahati, Jaipur, Bagdogra (West Bengal), Kolkata, Hubballi and even Delhi are reachable either through direct, or short-layover flights. While Guwahati opens the gates to the tourist havens in the North-East, namely, Guwahati, Shillong, Tsomgo Lake in Sikkim – all well connected by surface transport, Jaipur via Mumbai and Bengaluru serves Rajasthan on a platter to the tourists.

A trip to Bagdogra via Bengaluru will bring passengers closer to Darjeeling, Chalsa, Siliguri, Guwahati, Kaziranga National Park, and rest of North-East. Through flight to Kolkata via Bengaluru will also bring one closer to Bagdogra, Siliguri and Chala. Weekly 4 flights to Hubballi will bring Gokarna, Jog Falls, and Hampi closer.

Delhi with one-stop flight option from Bengaluru and Mumbai will place tourists at the heart of Golden Triangle tourist circuit with Jaipur and Agra forming the other two corners of this circuit. Delhi also brings Shimla, Dalhousie, Nainital and Mussoorie closer to passengers. MIA is now connected to Delhi via a through flight from Pune.

Summer schedule has seen domestic flight movements increase from 97 to 108 from May 1.