Summer camp brings out children’s talents

Students of Government Secondary School Meenkaliya, Baikampady, Mangaluru, staging a mime act during the summer camp at their school on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

Varun, a Class 8 student of Government Secondary School Meenakaliya, Baikampady, required a day’s orientation to bring out a collage each of a bird and of a woman carrying hay on her head. Varun joined his 44 schoolmates to learn mime in the last five days to stage a show on Sunday.

His cousin, Vinay, a Class 9 student of the school, learned the basics of Yakshangana. He and his 10 other schoolmates on Sunday staged a folk dance based on a song from Kannada film Matha.

Varun and Vinay were among the 110 students from Classes 8 and 9 of the Government Secondary School in Meenakaliya, off Panambur, who were part of the six-day summer camp ‘Besigegondu Chamara’ at the school from April 5 to April 10. Thirty other students staying in the vicinity also attended.

The camp was organised by Chamara Foundation that works with Government school students. KIOCL and few other persons sponsored food and other expenses.

Headmaster Lakshminarayana said after the annual examination for Classes 8 and 9 ended on April 1, he and other teachers decided to have a summer camp for students. “The majority are from North Karnataka and some from North India. It was difficult to get them once holidays start. Hence, the camp was organised between April 5 and 10,” Mr. Lakshminarayana said. The summer vacation starts from April 11.

Chamara Foundation came forward to organise the camp. “This was our second summer camp, the first was at Goverment Upgraded Primary School in Kulai in May 2019,” said foundation trustee and advocate Manish K. Salian.

The foundation involved students in a host of creative activities in the six days. Theatre person and actor ‘Mime’ Ramdas held acting sessions, while senior Yakshagana artiste Shivaram Panambur trained students in basic Yakshagana dance steps. Young mime artiste and Bharatanatyam dancer Trisha Shetty conducted mime acting sessions. Mr. Manish and Harishita held dance sessions, while school teacher Premnath Marne also conducted creative art sessions. Local yoga trainer Mithun Sriyan conducted yoga sessions.

“These students are immensely talented and have huge potential. In just a few days of training, they have imbibed many creative skills. We hope to continue our work with these students,” said the foundation’s managing trustee Rachana Manish.

On the concluding day, the students presented their skills to their parents. “I am glad to see my daugthers (Class 9 student) Bhagyashee and (Class 8 student) Bheemavva dance and sing on stage. I am happy they got a opportunity to display their talent,” said Yellappa, from Bagalkote district, who works at a labourer in a firm in Baikampady.

Yamanappa, another labourer, thanked the school management for involving their children not just in studies but also providing them the life skills. Yamanappa’s son Krishna is in Class 9 while his daughter Jyoti is in Class 8.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty attended the valedictory function of the summer camp.