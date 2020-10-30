Sumitra Nayak elected Udupi CMC president

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat congratulating Sumitra Nayak and Lakshmi Mendon from the BJP who were elected unopposed to top City Municipal Council posts on Thursday.

MANGALURU

30 October 2020 01:13 IST

Lakshmi Mendon is chosen vice-president of the 35-member municipal council unopposed

Sumitra Nayak and Lakshmi Mendon from the BJP were elected unopposed president and vice-president of the Udupi City Municipal Council in Udupi on Thursday.

In the 35-member Council, the BJP has 31 members and the Congress four. The election to the council had been conducted about two years ago.

Speaking after the election, Ms. Nayak said that she intends to make Udupi city plastic-free. She will consider her office not as a position but as a responsibility, the new council president said.

Advertising

Advertising

Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat said that the Udupi civic body enjoys the credit of banning the practice of carrying night soil on the head for the first time in the country. Senior elected leaders have led the council earlier. The new council president has the responsibility of leading the council by taking all members into confidence.

Opposition Congress member Ramesh Kanchan said that Ms. Nayak has been elected to the council for the third time. Hence, she carries with her good experience. The Congress will support the good works of the council, led by the ruling BJP. The ruling party should not sideline the Congress which has only four members. If sidelined, the party will protest both inside and outside the council.

Assistant Commissioner of Kundapur sub-division K. Raju, who was the Election Officer, conducted the election.