Sukri Bommagouda discharged from hospital in Mangaluru
Padma Shri awardee and folk artiste representing Halakki tribe in Uttara Kannada, Sukri Bommagouda, who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mangaluru since past six days was discharged on Friday.
She was admitted to the KMC hospital on May 7 with breathing issue. A team of doctors who treated her honoured the folk singer by presenting a shawl and a bouquet before leaving the hospital.
A Good Samaritan arranged her a car to reach Ankola in Uttara Kananda.
The Uttara Kannada district in-charge minister and Minister of Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary who visited her in the hospital on Tuesday said that that the government will bear the treatment cost.
