Mangaluru

Sudarshan M. takes charge as Dakshina Kannada BJP chief

Sanjeeva Matandoor handing over the BJP flag to the new district unit president Sudharshan M. in Mangaluru on Monday.

Sudarshan M. took charge as the new president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP here on Monday.

The outgoing president of the unit M. Sanjeeva Matandoor handed over him the party flag at the installation ceremony of the new office-bearers of the unit at a function presided over by Nalin Kumar Kateel, State president of the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sudarshan said that he would take along with him all leaders and workers of the party to further strengthen it in the district. He said that he entered the BJP from Sangh Parivar. Earlier, he was also associated with the Bajrang Dal.

Mr. Matandoor, who is an MLA from Puttur, said that of 232 gram panchayats in Dakshina Kannada, the BJP should win at least 200 gram panchayats in the coming elections this year. Now, the BJP has 132 gram panchayats in its fold in the district.

Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister for Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland Water Transport, spoke.

