Sudarshan M. elected president of BJP Dakshina Kannada unit

Sudarshan M. was elected unanimously as the new president of the Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP on Sunday.
He was earlier general secretary of the district unit of the party. The 45-year-old Mr. Sudarshan will hold office for the next three years.
The term of Sanjeeva Matandoor as president of the district unit of the party expired in September 2019. Mr. Matandoor is also an MLA from Puttur.
Nirmal Kumar Surana, vice-president of the State unit of the party, was the election observer. K. Udaya Kumar Shetty was the party’s Election Officer. Mr. Matandoor was also present.
Robin Devaiah was elected unopposed as the president of the Kodagu district unit of the BJP on the occasion.
Presidents of the Assembly constituency units of the party were present.
