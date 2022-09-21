Sudan national arrested in drugs case

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
September 21, 2022 23:12 IST

The police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old Sudan national from Bengaluru on the charge of selling MDMA here.

The police gave name of the arrested as Lual Daniel Justin Boulo, a resident of Gunjur in Varthur Hobli of Bengaluru.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) here arrested four people, including a woman, and seized 125 grams of MDMA on June 15, 2022. In continuation of investigation, the CCB arrested Boulo for selling MDMA to these four arrested.

Boulo was produced on Wednesday before a judge who has sent him to judicial custody, the police said.

