Mangaluru

Sudan national arrested in drugs case

The police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old Sudan national from Bengaluru on the charge of selling MDMA here.

The police gave name of the arrested as Lual Daniel Justin Boulo, a resident of Gunjur in Varthur Hobli of Bengaluru.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) here arrested four people, including a woman, and seized 125 grams of MDMA on June 15, 2022. In continuation of investigation, the CCB arrested Boulo for selling MDMA to these four arrested.

Boulo was produced on Wednesday before a judge who has sent him to judicial custody, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 21, 2022 11:15:19 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/sudan-national-arrested-in-drugs-case/article65919118.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY